Senator Rand Paul was censored by YouTube following an interview with a Newsmax journalist, during which they discussed “a variety of topics, including the science behind masks.”

The video was removed and his account was suspended from posting any new videos for seven days.

“I’m not sure when YouTube became an arm of the government, and I’m not really sure it’s good for journalism to also be an arm of the government without any repercussions or push back.”

Peer reviewed study on masks…

Dr. Ted Noel — Masks don’t work





