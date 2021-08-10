https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/excellent-point-trump-jr/

Posted by Kane on August 10, 2021 6:21 am

Donald Trump jr — Someone should introduce a bill mandating that you have to show your vaccination card to vote and watch everyone on the Left’s brain malfunction and explode.

