https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61139190bbafd42ff58954c3
Australian authorities have announced Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended by another week, with its 5 million people subject to the longer restrictions after 20 new Covid-19 cases were recorded….
The Taliban has continued assaults on major Afghan cities, reportedly capturing the nine provincial capitals in less than a week. The US earlier said it will press the militants to stop their attacks …
The Chinese authorities have hit a new milestone, administering 1.8 billion vaccines in the fight against Covid-19, as shot-maker Sinovac says efficacy concerns can be overcome using a third jab….
Democrats have pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate…
Analysis: It wasn’t New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo or the times that changed so much as what the public knew about his conduct. …