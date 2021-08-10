https://pjmedia.com/columns/victoria-taft/2021/08/10/fight-back-heres-how-people-are-legally-resisting-dystopian-diktats-to-get-a-covid-shot-or-be-fired-n1468302

In the past week, Democrat governors and other Democrat Party elected officials throughout the country have launched a coordinated effort to threaten Americans’ economic security by issuing hasty “do what we say or your job gets it” Covid diktats.

Democrats claimed these mandates were in the name of science to combat the virulent Delta variant — the latest of probably several versions — of Covid.

This, at a time when it looks as if there is precious little that can be done about the virus, save perhaps shots and precautions like one would take for a nasty version of the yearly flu.

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield says he believes the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology Lab and that the virus and its variants are here to stay.

The way it’s looking, the pandemic will likely become endemic like the flu and the coronavirus-based common cold. But the truth is, we don’t really know what role this virus will take in American life from here on out. The only thing we do know is that Democrat Party elected officials believe the best way to deal with it is by authoritarian diktats. Their reflexive reaction is to bury freedom in the name of safety.

Millions of jobs and Americans’ livelihoods hang in the balance against these threats.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued orders for all health care workers to get Covid shots or face being fired, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee ordered all employees and government contractors to get a Covid shot or they would be fired. In California, Virginia, and New York City, the far-left governors announced plans to hector unvaccinated employees with constant testing or getting fired. In Texas, Democrats have gone to court to argue for less freedom and against Governor Greg Abbott’s anti-lockdown and mask edicts.

Like Texas, several states have passed laws prohibiting employers from firing employees for not getting a Covid shot.

“In seven states, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Tennessee & Utah, employers are not allowed to force their employees to get the vaccine to keep their jobs”, while ~25% of US hospitals are requiring workers get the C19 vaccine https://t.co/OsisTg4GTT — Andrew Bostom, MD, MS (@andrewbostom) August 10, 2021

President Biden announced his edict requiring vaccines for several federal agencies and the U.S. military.

The edicts have short deadlines to make it harder to get to the courthouse door before the mass firings begin. That’s by design.

Vaccine mandates act as a convenient means to separate people for what appear to be political, not scientific, reasons—and as an effort to separate Americans from economic power to fight back.

The rubber is meeting the road, folks.

We have crossed the rubicon.

This is it.

Ben Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Millions of Americans now fully understand what Franklin meant.

The effort to segregate unvaccinated from vaccinated people by public edict is a dangerous place that we haven’t crossed in this country since segregation, World War II internment, and eugenics, according to civil rights attorney Robert Barnes.

He’s fighting back against what he calls “the trilogy of infamy.”

Democrats are back to preaching segregation. They’re back to cheering masks. They’re back to pushing segregation. I thought the 1870s Ku Klux Klan was dead, but they’re back today in the liberal Democratic Party. These are atrocities. Somebody has to stand up, and by golly, some of us will.

What’s to be done?

Barnes said on his program “Viva and Barnes Law for the People” on Locals.com and Rumble that there’s an array of actual and planned lawsuits by people who have been threatened with job loss, mask mandates, and less freedom.

Challenges to the FDA

The question to be answered is: “Did the FDA follow its own rules, follow it’s own procedures before taking any particular action, whether that’s the issuance of notices like their fact sheets, whether that’s approval of a vaccine as emergency use, or whether that’s full FDA approval and all of those components?”

Barnes says citizens may file what is known as citizens petitions to identify any concerns they have or support existing petitions, such as the ones brought by Robert Kennedy, Jr. and others.

Religious exemptions

So you’re not a particularly religious person? Doesn’t matter. You don’t need a pastor’s sign-off, church attendance records, or anything else to assert your right to exercise your freedom of conscience.

And here’s some ammo.

Barnes shared a listener’s hypothetical letter to an employer, which read in part: “Covid vaccines [are] derived from protein testing using the abortion-derived cell line HEK-293. Partaking in a vaccine made from aborted fetuses makes me complicit in an action that offends my religious faith. As such, I cannot, in good conscience and in accord with my religious faith, take any such Covid vaccine at this time. Please provide a reasonable accommodation to my belief, as I wish to continue to be a good employee, helpful to the team.”

Experimental Vaccines Cannot be Compelled

All of the coronavirus shots were approved under emergency use authorizations to stem the pandemic quickly.

The shots are experimental.

Under the 1947 Nuremberg Code adopted by the United States and other countries following the Nazi experiments on Jews and others, it is against international law to force anyone to take medical treatment against their informed consent—Tuskegee Institute syphillis experiments included.

The Americans With Disabilities Act

The ADA is enforced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and oversees state, but not federal, employees. It “recognizes that [an employer’s] perception of a disability” or their “health status” is what counts, not whether or not you actually have a physical disability. The question is, is not being vaccinated perceived as a disability of some sort?

Barnes believes you should ask your employer, whether they be government or private industry, what the purpose of requiring the shot is.

According to Barnes, the EEOC says that since the ADA oversees health status, so he wonders what role unvaccinated people have in this scenario.

“Does it have nothing to do with health status? Does it have nothing to do with your physical limitations? … Do they believe that being unvaccinated is a disability or the perception of one?” he asks.

Obviously, the answer would appear to be yes, which means this may be a perceived disability in the view of the ADA.

“I will be the first lawyer to bring these claims,” said Barnes. Other attorneys “have not understood the policy and purpose of this law.”

Watch this space.

What If You’ve Already Had Covid?

If these employers believe in immunity, which would appear to be the case judging by their rantings over getting “jabbed,” as they insist on calling it, then what do they have against the natural and arguably better immunity accorded to people who have already had it?

That’s what George Mason Antonin Scalia Law School professor Todd Zywicki wondered when he was ordered to get a vaccine or else suffer professional consequences.

Moreover, the professor, who took antibody tests to verify his immunity, was advised by his doctor that taking a vaccine after having Covid put him at “heightened risk for adverse side effects.”

So where does his university get off thinking they’re smarter than him and his doctor?

Professor Zywicki decided to find out and filed a lawsuit to stop the school’s punitive mandates against unvaccinated people. The mandates include forced mask wearings, frequent testing, and, as stated in his lawsuit, the “policy strips unvaccinated employees of their eligibility for future merit-based pay increases because they cannot upload proof of vaccination.” The specter of being fired is also hanging over his neck like a guillotine.

“For me, it’s literally all of the risk and none of the benefits of getting vaccinated at this point,” he said.

He’s asked for declaratory and injunctive relief from the US District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Watch this case.

Civil Rights Violations

Last but certainly not least are the inevitable civil rights cases. Barnes believes that in New York City, for example, Mayor Bill de Blasio has basically segregated white people from black people by his vaccination edicts at restaurants, bars, gyms and other places. Why? Because a particularly large percentage of black people, for whatever reason, haven’t gotten the Covid shot. It’s de facto Jim Crow because his rules disproportionately affect black people.

Barnes believes there are First, Fourth, Fifth, and Ninth Amendment violations in these edicts.

The question is, will you lose your job before these issues can be decided in court?

That’s what the Democrats are banking on.

Key airline companies just capitulated to employee lawsuits. Who else will fight?

Pilots, mechanics & stewardesses fought back. They won. Now, United faces a double risk: lawsuits & losing some of their best employees if they don’t reverse course. https://t.co/gPmJdRlhhG — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) August 11, 2021

I’d appreciate hearing stories about your fight. Please email me at [email protected]

Stay strong.

I would change someday soon to “the next day” #tcot pic.twitter.com/gOz9sBxY33 — Maskless in Fascist MN-Give me O2 or give me death (@marypatriott) August 9, 2021

