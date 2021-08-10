https://thehill.com/homenews/the-memo/567172-florida-requesting-hundreds-of-ventilators-from-federal-government-report

Florida is requesting hundreds of ventilators from the federal government after a surge in COVID-19 across the state, according to a Department of Health and Human Services planning document obtained by ABC News affiliate Local 10.

The request was made on Friday for 300 ventilators “to replace expended state stores,” the document said.

It was not clear how the ventilators would be allocated but they were expected to arrive in the state on Monday, according to the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The request comes as Florida is seeing more coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the delta variant spreads mostly among unvaccinated individuals.

The Florida Department of Health tweeted on Monday night the numbers the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were reporting were incorrect and the state had more than 15,000 cases as of Sunday.

The CDC said the state had more than 28,000 new cases.

The daily case counts for Florida currently posted on the CDC COVID Tracker are incorrect. The current listing states 28,317. The accurate data are as follows: Friday, August 6: 21,500

Saturday August 7: 19,567

Sunday, August 8: 15,319 The 3 day average: 18,795 — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisTwo Florida school districts refusing to let students opt out of mask mandates Abbott announces COVID-19 mitigation measures, asks hospitals to postpone elective procedures DeSantis threatens to withhold salaries in school mask-mandate dispute MORE (R) is currently in a battle with school districts as he has banned them from implementing mask mandates this upcoming school year.

So far, two Florida school districts are defying the order despite the governor’s office saying it could withhold salary from school board members and superintendents who implement mask mandates.

Florida was one of the first states to loosen coronavirus restrictions during the pandemic and joins a host of states who are seeing cases rise due to the delta variant.

The Hill has reached out to the governor’s office and the Department of Health for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

