http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/WWTd16z2HvI/france-italy-impose-strict-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-a-preview-for-u-s-cities-11628587800

French establishments that don’t check patrons’ health passes risk a €1,500 fine.

Photo: benoit tessier/Reuters

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...