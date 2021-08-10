https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/10/god-bless-america-janice-deans-multi-tweet-reaction-to-cuomo-the-luv-gov-resigning-is-the-best-thing-on-twitter-today/

We don’t know about you guys, but the first thing we did after we realized the LUV GOV was actually resigning was rush over to Janice Dean’s timeline. Yeah, we ‘rush’ as Twitchy editors … it’s totally a thing.

She has been fighting this horrible, repugnant, disgusting, horrid, evil man for over a year since his COVID policies killed her elderly in-laws and thousands of other elderly people.

Hoping this finally gives her some peace about everything that has happened, even if it took way too long.

And yeah, her timeline rocks right now:

Holy is he going to resign? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

Yup, had the same reaction.

Except this editor MIGHT have cursed a little as well.

Janice is better than that.

Omg — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

Same again.

RIGHT?!?!?!

It’s happening. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

OMG IT HAPPENED.

He. Is. Out. God bless America. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

God bless America indeed.

Finally.

Let’s hope this is the first domino to fall …

***

Related:

‘Grifter says WHAT?’ Rick Wilson perfectly mocked for his stompy-foot thread pandering to clapping seals on the Left and in Never Trump

‘Hypocritical old COW’: Nancy Pelosi’s excuse for ditching Obama on his birthday makes elite Dems ignoring their own rules look even WORSE

Hope Fang Fang sees this, BRO! Eric Swalwell’s attempt to blame ‘Radical Repubs’ for Americans having to mask back up BACKFIRES

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

