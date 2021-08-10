https://hannity.com/media-room/gop-senator-federal-government-must-stop-telling-us-how-to-lead-our-lives/

Senator Rick Scott ripped mask and vaccine mandates at the US Capitol Tuesday; saying the Federal Government “ought to get the living daylights out of our lives.”

“Federal government ought to get the living daylights out of our life and stop telling us how to lead our lives,” said Scott.

Sen. Rick Scott on mask mandates: “Federal government ought to get the living daylights out of our life and stop telling us how to lead our lives.” pic.twitter.com/evWb0oXuA7 — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz made similar comments on ‘Hannity’ Monday night.

“I’ve seen the worst of this. I’ve seen people die. I’m telling everyone to take it seriously,” said Hannity.

“With any serious disease, you have to take it seriously. The character of the Democrats, whether it’s Joe Biden or Andrew Cuomo, they do not respect your liberty,” responded Cruz.

“My view is very simple. There should be no mandates concerning COVID. No mask mandates, no vaccine mandates, no vaccine passports,” he added. “I believe in individual choice, individual responsibility.”

Cruz’ comments come just hours after the Secretary of Defense ordered all active-duty members of the military to receive the vaccine by September 15th.

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon [FDA approval] whichever comes first,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the memo, expected to be released to troops on Monday.

“I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so,” Austin added. “To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”

Watch Scott’s comments above.

