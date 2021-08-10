https://breaking911.com/breaking-fla-gov-desantis-moves-to-withhold-paychecks-of-school-officials-who-implement-mask-mandates/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday moved to punish local officials who ignore his executive order which prohibits mask mandates in the state’s schools.

DeSantis recommended the Florida Department of Education withhold the salaries of school board members who implement the mask rules.

“With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for noncompliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions, it would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences to the offense committed,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement to CBS Miami. “For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law.”

“Education funding is intended to benefit students first and foremost, not systems. The Governor’s priorities are protecting parents’ rights and ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs.”

