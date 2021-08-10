https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/10/grifter-says-what-rick-wilson-perfectly-mocked-for-his-stompy-foot-thread-pandering-to-clapping-seals-on-the-left-and-in-never-trump/

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Remember how adults sounded on The Peanuts cartoons? Yup, that’s what Rick Wilson sounds like in this ridiculous thread that we thought we’d share since we had to see it. Hey, we’re givers that way.

1/ Good morning, Mr. and Mrs. America and all the ships at sea. Let’s review the bidding: the governors of two of the largest states are letting COVID burn because muh freedumb plays to an audience of a network owned by a crank Aussie billionaire. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

Good morning, Mr. and Mrs. America … if we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see our own a*s.

2/ Yesterday, one member of the US Senate said it was just fine for a President of the United States to plot an overthrow of the election with his claque of skells, mooks, jabrones, degenerate fops, soulless harpies, wannabe Leninists, and natpop snake-human hybrids. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

Wonder if the grift is slowing down a little if Rick is wasting this much time rambling on Twitter about stuff only he cares about. Oh, sure, there are still plenty of crazies on the Left and in the Never Trump ranks who will find themselves cheering this blather but c’mon man … move on.

3/ Another U.S. Senator is the leading antivaxxer in American public life, again lying that muh freedumb is at stake if we all just try to work together to defeat COVID. There’s a reason he’s a consistent finalist on America’s Most Punchable. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

Because you know, if you have doubts about a vaccine that has not been FDA approved or disagree with any government or employer forcing you to get the jab that automatically makes you an anti-vaxxer.

4/ The largest and most important GOP fundraising tool has been shown to be a giant interlocking set of quasi-lawless griftmachines bleeding granny of her social security checks due to dark pattern UI designs on their email floods — and that story isn’t even NEARLY told yet. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

And if anyone knows about grift-machines, it’s Rick.

5/ Donald Trump is running for President again, and all the major donors flooding Tim Scott (the new hotness) after abandoning Ron DeSantis (old and busted) can’t do a damn thing about it. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

Awww, look at Rick working to divide the Right.

What a toad.

6/ Danny Bongdildo is launching a new payment service (FashBux? NazPay? Qelle? DickCoin?) at the same moment he’s in a nuclear slap fight with Team Trump for censoring the latest Big Lie muh-stolen-election effluvium to trickle out of Trump’s blubbery lie hole. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

*yawn*

7/ Ted Cruz is grunting about muh mandates because, once again, it’s all about 2024. He’s the perfect slurry of oleaginous, delusional, and cynical. Words heralding the Apocaplyse: “President Ted Cruz.” — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

Would someone tell Rick the ‘muh whatever’ trolling is like so 2018? Thanks.

8/ The old GOP model of “the best government is local” and “muh 10th Admt” is gone and now telling local school districts and local health departments what to do. Nothing but trolling, all the way down. Because muh freedumb. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

Wow, this is really dumb, even for him.

9/ People who absolutely know better assert the response to COVID is some nefarious Marxist plot to control Murica and impose gay sharia marriage or whatever nightmare closet hoo-ha fills their agitprop spank bank. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

What?

10/ 2028 GOP presidential nominee Tucker Carlson spent a week politically fellating the dictator of Hungary yet is somehow still on the air and considered an intellectual light of the party. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

Really reaching for those clicks and taps right here.

11/ This is how the world ends, not with bang but with a Fox News hit followed by a fundraising email. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

12/ Done for now. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 10, 2021

Psh, Rick was done a year ago.

I cannot believe Twitter allows you on its platform. You are puke. — lateblum (@lateblum) August 10, 2021

This is an insult to puke everywhere.

Someone get Rick some warm milk — Jeremy Palo (@scoobs2254) August 10, 2021

Somebody stuff this midget back in his confederate cooler. https://t.co/dXeO10efEO — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) August 10, 2021

Someone got up on the wrong side of the bed this morning💀🖕🏼 https://t.co/TTgidNr7FU — 🥃☠️Emersen”Freedom is everything🙌🏼🇺🇸” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) August 10, 2021

Someone got up on the wrong side of the DECADE.

***

