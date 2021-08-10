http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/OzqHC43Q9Bg/how-crazy-are-liberals.php

Over the last few years, a number of friends around the country have said to me, following one of Ilhan Omar’s outrages, surely she can’t be re-elected now. I have had to explain that the things Omar does that we view as radical or worse are, sadly, popular with most of her constituents. This illustrates what I am talking about: the chairman of the Minneapolis DFL Party expounding on the glorious burning of the Third Precinct police station:

“… The people declared themselves ungovernable and unilaterally took their power back. The largest international human rights movement in modern history had begun. The youth of Minneapolis carried all of this. The cops started it.”https://t.co/2cCe47HlzJ — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) August 9, 2021

These people are beyond reason. They aren’t going to change until the cities for which they are responsible hit rock bottom. And in their minds, at least, that hasn’t happened yet.

