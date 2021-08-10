https://noqreport.com/2021/08/10/how-sweden-triumphed-over-covid/

Earlier this year, Sweden’s top health official, Johan Carlson, felt obligated to tell the world how wrong everyone else was. “Some believed that it was possible to eliminate disease transmission by shutting down society,” he said. “We did not believe that and we have been proven right.”

Is he right? The three-day moving average for COVID deaths in Sweden is frequently zero these days, and hasn’t been in double digits since May. Sweden has seen a lower mortality rate than most of Europe in 2020. That wasn’t the prediction. Sweden never mandated masks, nor did its citizens adopt masking in any significant way. Sweden never shut down schools for its youngest pupils, nor restaurants or retail stores. All of the supposed “experts” said that such a non-interventionist response would lead to Sweden becoming a tragic cautionary tale for the rest of us.

Coerced lockdowns and masks must be the only viable solutions, progressives told us for over a year, because their “experts” like Anthony Fauci said that was what “the science” demanded.

And yet, there proudly stands Sweden, openly mocking the leftists’ most sacred orthodoxy of the moment.

But Sweden’s relative success isn’t limited its medical outcomes. Not only did Sweden avoid the […]