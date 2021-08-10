https://justthenews.com/accountability/rep-rashida-tlaib-seen-flouting-cdc-mask-guidelines-mich-following-harsh-message?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rashida Tlaib, the Democratic congresswoman and “Squad” member from Michigan, was shown on video dancing without a mask at an indoor wedding in an area of her home state with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

The representative was captured on video at the party dancing and posing for photos with a large crowd at the indoor gathering. The location of the event was identified as the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit in Wayne County, which is currently coded as an orange zone by the CDC, meaning there is “substantial” Covid-19 transmission in the area.

An orange zone is one of two categorizations under which the CDC’s guidelines call for indoor masking of individuals regardless of vaccine status.

The video came to light the very same day that Tlaib, as well as fellow ‘Squad’ members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) targeted Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for criticism of a video he posted encouraging Americans to be skeptical of federal guidelines.

Tlaib shared a map of Paul’s home state of Kentucky illustrating counties with spiking virus numbers alongside a message that read, “The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again … He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

