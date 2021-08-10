https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/10/hypocritical-old-cow-nancy-pelosis-excuse-for-ditching-obama-on-his-birthday-makes-elite-dems-ignoring-their-own-rules-look-even-worse/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she had better things to do than attend former President Barack Obama’s extravagant 60th birthday celebration.

“I didn’t go. I had other parties to go to,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) replied when asked about Obama’s birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard, according to the Daily Mail.

Pelosi had just attended a church service Sunday morning when Kevin Blake, who was visiting the area from Connecticut, asked her about the party before thanking the veteran Democratic politician for “keeping the Republicans in line.”