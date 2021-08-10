https://www.theblaze.com/news/inmate-kills-cellmate-who-raped-little-sister

Shane Goldsby said he couldn’t believe it when he was placed in same Washington state prison cell as Robert Munger.

In 2019, the 70-year-old Munger was sentenced to a minimum of 43 years for multiple child rape charges.

And one of Munger’s rape victims was Goldsby’s younger sister, KHQ-TV reported.

“I was in shock,” Goldsby told the station in a 2020 interview in regard to being placed in the same cell as Munger. “I was like, ‘what the f***?’… This stuff doesn’t happen. You’re talking the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as this dude. That’s like hitting the jackpot in the casino seven times.”

Goldsby was the first to admit that he hasn’t been a good person. He was arrested in 2017 for stealing a Kelso Police patrol car, taking law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit, then hit a Washington State Patrol vehicle, injuring a trooper inside. He also claimed he’s been in more than 20 altercations with correctional officers during his time in prison. Goldsby said the violent incidents resulted in him being transferred multiple times to different correctional centers, including Shelton, Walla Walla, and Clallam Bay. Then, “out of the blue,” Goldsby said, he was transferred to Airway Heights Correctional Center.

He told the station that Munger “kept… giving me details about what happened and what he did. About the photos and videos of him doing this stuff, and it was building up.”

Goldsby also told KHQ he tried at least twice to inform prison staff about what was going on.

“When I showed up in that unit, I walked out of that pod, went to an office and said, ‘Hey, I need a new cellie.’ And the correctional officer … was like, ‘What? No. We didn’t call you.’ … Then I went back to my cell. We got something in there called a button. You hit it if something’s going on. So, I hit that button, too, and nobody came on that mic at all,” he noted to the station. “So, in my head, I’m not in my head at this point and time. I’m completely feeling like this is what they wanted to happen.”

Finally in a prison common area last summer, KHQ — citing court documents — reported that Goldsby “[hit] Munger in the face and head area about 14 times, [stomped] on his head at least four times and [kicked] a couple more times before walking away and being taken into custody by Airway Heights Corrections Guards.”

Munger later died.

But Goldsby said of the prison, “You put me in the same cell as this dude. I feel set up. I’m the victim,” KHQ reported.

Last week Goldsby was sentenced to 298 months in prison for murdering Munger — just under 25 years, the station said.

KHQ said that before Goldsby was sentenced, he read from a prepared statement but was overcome with emotion, after which his court-appointed attorney finished it: “I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way. To his wife and his whole family I apologize. I am so sorry, and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused.”

The state Department of Corrections has a cellmate policy that is designed to prevent situations like the one that placed Goldsby and Munger together, the station said. But KHQ added that an independent investigation found that prison screeners had no knowledge about the connection between Goldsby and Munger when they were placed in the same cell.

