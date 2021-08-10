https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/is-he-lost-unmasked-president-biden-returns-to-the-white-house-after-vacation/

The Hill just posted a video of President Joe Biden — without a mask on, of course — returning from a brief vacation in Delaware and we want to know why he didn’t stay on the path and instead walked through the grass to get to the Oval Office:

“Is he lost?”:

Honest question: Did he go the wrong way? Dan Scavino does know a thing or two about getting into the White Houe after returning from a trip:

And LOL at the Secret Service agent pointing for Biden to make the right turn:

Keep in mind, the press pool didn’t see him for days:

Totally normal, right?

Now back to work:

