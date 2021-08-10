https://www.dailywire.com/news/its-past-time-to-stop-this-treatment-of-police-officers-chicagos-top-cop-speaks-out-after-officers-alleged-murderer-arrested

Brown said that investigators do not yet know why Officer Ella French and her partner pulled over an SUV on Chicago’s south side Friday night around 9 pm.

Body came footage “shows the three occupants were out or in the process of being taken out of the vehicle when [first suspect] Eric Morgan ran, leading one officer to chase and apprehend him nearby,” according to Chicago police sources who spoke to the outlet. “The second suspect, Emonte Morgan, pulled away from French and made a move back toward the inside of the vehicle. As the officers tried to apprehend him, he allegedly fired a gun, striking both officers.”

Morgan was wounded in the altercation. Both officers were also wounded. French died of her injuries at a nearby hospital. Her partner is still recovering but his condition is reportedly improving.

“Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges,” Fox News added. “His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.”

Federal prosecutors have also charged an “Indiana man who allegedly told investigators he was in a relationship with one of the brothers, with straw-purchasing the gun that was ultimately used to kill French,” per the Tribune. The suspect gave the weapon to one of the Morgan brothers after buying it under “false pretenses” in Indiana.

French was the first Chicago Police Officer killed in the line of duty since 2018, and the first female cop to lose her life on the job since the late 1990s.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been largely silent on the incident since Monday, after a group of officers, standing watch over their colleague outside his hospital room, turned their back on the mayor when she paid a visit to the recovering officer.

“Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder by CPD rank and file about midnight Saturday at the University of Chicago Medical Center when she approached them on the 7th floor as they grappled with the shootings of two fellow officers,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported, per The Daily Wire. “Just moments before about 30 officers turned their backs on the mayor, Lightfoot tried to talk to the male officer’s father, who himself is a retired Chicago police officer. He clearly wanted nothing to do with Lightfoot, according to two sources who were there. The father excoriated the mayor and blamed her for what had happened.”

