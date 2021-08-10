https://www.dailywire.com/news/janice-dean-gives-thankful-praise-after-cuomo-announces-resignation-god-bless-america

On Tuesday, Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, doubtlessly the most vociferous opponent of New York governor Andrew Cuomo over the last year after his policies led to thousands of nursing home deaths, gave thankful praise after news of Cuomo’s plan to resign broke, tweeting “God Bless America.”

At first, Dean was cautiously optimistic that the news was true:

Holy is he going to resign? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

Then she realized Cuomo was indeed resigning:

Omg — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

It’s happening. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

Finally, thankful praise for the nation in which she lived`:

He. Is. Out. God bless America. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

Last week, after the release of a bombshell report from New York state Attorney General Letitia James which had been awaited for months that wound up accusing Cuomo of numerous instances of sexual harassment, Dean, who had harshly criticized Cuomo for over a year after her husband’s parents died in nursing homes from the coronavirus, issued a series of searing tweets, writing, “The angels are on our side. Here on earth and in heaven.”

The angels are on our side. Here on earth and in heaven. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021

“I’ve always said I don’t care what brings him down. He’s a monster and deserves to go in shame. But also, please don’t forget our loved ones that are no longer with us to testify,” Dean stated, adding, “Hi @CarlHeastie and the assembly. You need to get that impeachment ready today.”

I’ve always said I don’t care what brings him down. He’s a monster and deserves to go in shame. But also, please don’t forget our loved ones that are no longer with us to testify. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021

Hi @CarlHeastie and the assembly. You need to get that impeachment ready today. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021

In June 2020, Dean slammed CNN for a nine-minute interview with Andrew Cuomo in which they never asked him about the state’s prior policy on returning nursing home residents to their homes even if they had the virus. Dean tweeted, “@CNN doesn’t ask @NYGovCuomo about nursing home deaths. Shame on @PoppyHarlowCNN and @jimsciutto. Bravo to @SRuhle on @MSNBC for being a journalist.”

In October 2020, appearing on NBC’s “Today” show, Cuomo discussed his new book, “American Crisis,” that spoke of his “hard-won lessons in leadership and his vision for the path forward.” During the interview, Cuomo likened the COVID pandemic to a sporting event, claiming, “The game isn’t over.”

Dean fired back on Twitter: “Profiting on the deaths of over 30,000 New Yorkers. … Also, the governor refers to the pandemic and the deaths of our loved ones (as) ‘a game.’”

In November, Cuomo stated, “The key is to be strong and secure enough to admit your mistakes and admit your shortcomings — don’t get defensive. Denying the mistake only assures repeating the mistake. We have made mistakes during COVID; I wrote a book on the lessons to be learned from the COVID crisis.” Seeing Cuomo’s new statement, Dean fired back, “This guy is a real piece of work.”

This guy is a real piece of work. https://t.co/FvYHl1P5Fo — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 16, 2020

In December, speaking at a press conference, Cuomo claimed he was going to have a great holiday season, adding, “Santa’s going to be very good to me; I can tell. I worked hard this year.” Cuomo’s blithe statement triggered a blunt reply from Dean as she fired back, “Worked hard to help kill seniors, jobs and New York State in general?”

Dean told the Post, “I was beyond flattered and a bit surprised when Chairman Langworthy brought up a possible run for Governor someday. While I am not afraid of Mr. Cuomo and would love the chance to challenge his deadly policies that helped kill thousands of seniors, for now, I am grateful for my job at FOX News as their senior meteorologist.”

