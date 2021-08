https://www.oann.com/japans-softbank-reports-39-fall-in-q1-net-profit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japans-softbank-reports-39-fall-in-q1-net-profit



FILE PHOTO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

August 10, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 39% fall in first-quarter net profit, even as Vision Fund returns were boosted by listings during the period.

April-June profit was 762 billion yen ($6.9 billion). That compared with profit of 1.3 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 110.3400 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook