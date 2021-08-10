https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/dc-federal-judge-says-trumps-accountants-must-turn-over-two-years?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s accountants must turn over two years’ worth of his tax and financial records to the House panel investigating how Trump’s business acumen fared during his time in the Oval Office.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington D.C. approved a subpoena by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee demanding Trump’s financial records from 2017-2018. Mehta, however, denied the panel their request for similar records dating back to 2011.

Trump’s legal team will in all likelihood appeal the decision. The House panel may also appeal the judge’s denial of some records.

