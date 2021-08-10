https://therightscoop.com/twitter-has-a-field-day-with-cuomos-resignation/
As we told you, Governor Cuomo resigned in disgrace today and Twitter is having a field day with it.
How long till @cnn launches their new prime-time show Cuomo & Cuomo?
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2021
Weird how Cuomo was a hero when convenient, complete with the media covering for his malfeasance during the early covid days…and the minute he’s no longer useful, they dump his ass on the side of the road.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2021
In order for true justice to be done, Cuomo ought to have to resign alone in a hospital room without any access to family.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2021
The last 3 NY governors left the office in disgrace. Eliot Spitzer resigned after being caught w a prostitute. David Paterson didn’t run again due to corruption allegations. Now Cuomo. George Pataki in 2006 is the last Gov to leave office w his held held high. What a state.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 10, 2021
Any other similarities? https://t.co/naRhwKiJxz
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2021
FLASHBACK: Biden on Cuomo:
“Your governor in New York has done one hell of a job… I think he’s sort of the gold standard.” pic.twitter.com/ajf9pKRpJU
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 10, 2021
Never forget how cable news spent an entire year fawning over Gov. Cuomo
pic.twitter.com/n2XJZYhITk
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 10, 2021
Well, I hope Cuomo has learned a valuable lesson: it’s okay to kill thousands of old people but making uncomfortable comments to your female subordinates is simply a bridge too far.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2021
Congratulations to CNN’s newest contributor, @AndrewCuomo!
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2021