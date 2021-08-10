https://www.foxnews.com/media/ingraham-storm-common-sense-wash-democrats

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed the Democrats’ push of their $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday’s “The Ingraham Angle,” and blasted the “18 spineless, fiscally unsound Republicans in the U.S. Senate who just gave Joe Biden a much-needed win….”

“It’s a bill filled with junk that we don’t need and can’t afford,” Ingraham said. “So no fiscal or social conservative should have ever supported this.”

Ingraham argued that despite Biden and the Democrats’ infrastructure victory, their party is poised for defeat in 2022’s midterm elections.

“But there’s a heck of a lot of good news out there, too,” she said. “Namely, Democrats are poised for a massive rout next year.”

Ingraham said “robbery via bad policy” is the reason Americans are jumping ship, specifically citing Biden’s handling of COVID, the southern border, inflation, and calls to defund law enforcement.

“But don’t worry, because the stomach-churning rise in crime, I’m sure, is going to improve now that Biden is essentially opening our border to anyone who wants to come in from any country on earth. Whether they come for benefits or whether they come to commit crime, we know for sure many are also bringing in COVID.”

Democrats know they “are in trouble,” Ingraham said, attributing those fears to their aggressive agenda push.

“Well, the Squad and Bernie Sanders, they know the Democrats are in trouble, so does the White House,” she said. “So they’re going to go ramming through as many socialist goodies into their next monster bill as possible. I’m talking, of course, about that $3.5 trillion so-called reconciliation bill that the GOP Gang of 18 made possible. It’s going to ensure that we lose more of the country we love.”

Ingraham did give Democrats props for “pushing” legislation “as fast as they did” in just over six months, but also called for Americans to “wash them out of Washington for good.”

“They’ve whipped up a poisonous left-wing stew of job-killing, race-baiting, sovereignty destroying, business suffocating and inflation-creating ingredients … It’s not just time to kick them out of the kitchen, we need a storm of common sense and personal responsibility to wash them out of Washington for good.”

