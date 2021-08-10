https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/567177-alec-baldwin-responds-to-cuomo-resignation-this-is-a-tragic-day

Alec Baldwin is calling New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoCNN’s Cuomo still in contact with brother Andrew Cuomo during off-air vacation: report Human Rights Campaign hires outside law firm to investigate president’s role in Cuomo scandal The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats release massive budget blueprint MORE‘s (D) resignation a “tragic” moment for the Empire State.

“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” the actor — a fierce critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpWatchdog sues FEC for closing investigation into Rick Scott, allied super PAC Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting Black teen at pro-Trump parade The SALT deduction cap makes it harder for communities to recover MORE who plays the 45th commander in chief on “Saturday Night Live” — wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified,” Baldwin, 63, wrote to his 1 million followers.

Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

The Academy Award nominee’s tweet came minutes after Cuomo announced plans to resign following the release of a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) office that found he sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.

It’s not the first time that Baldwin has railed against cancel culture, saying in March that he thought it’s “creating more problems than it solves.”

“It’s like trolling. It’s like a giant, mile-long net and you’re catching a lot of people, more than a few who deserve it, and more than a few who don’t. Or they don’t deserve to have their careers and their lives destroyed.”

Last year, Baldwin teamed up with Cuomo’s office to release a public service announcement urging New Yorkers to “stay home” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York-born “Still Alice” actor has floated the idea of running for political office over the years, saying in 2017 that it’s “something that I want to do,” but didn’t “seem to be practical with my lifestyle and my children.”

