Speaker Pelosi is about to step down in the near future, according to an Atlantic report published on Tuesday.

“Sometime in the not-so-distant future, probably after next year’s midterm elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce that she’s stepping down,” the Atlantic wrote.

Critically, the next Democratic Speaker or House Minority Leader is believed to be a sure thing: It’s Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

“And pretty much every Democrat in Congress and beyond is confident that Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York will be the next speaker of the House, if Democrats manage to hold on to their majority next year—or the minority leader if they lose it,” the report notes.

The Atlantic explains why there has not been more public discussion of replacing Pelosi, despite the fact that her leadership has been challenged repeatedly in the last few years.

“Democratic members of Congress won’t talk about any of this publicly, as if Pelosi might suddenly appear and pull their hearts from their chests,” the Atlantic remarks. “Jeffries, carefully, left it at telling me that growing up in a Black church taught him to respect and value his elders. But none of the two dozen Democratic members of Congress and party insiders I spoke with privately could present a serious alternative to Jeffries. He’d have the support of the Congressional Black Caucus, which is stacked with influential members. He’s popular with his colleagues, even those who grumble that he was too meek to challenge Pelosi earlier.”

Speaker Pelosi beat back leadership challenges in 2016, and in 2018. In 2019, several Democrats voted for someone other than Pelosi to be Speaker. But she survived. In 2020, she held onto the gavel, despite heavy losses in the 2020 elections and grumblings from supposedly more vocal radicals in the “Squad.”

The Atlantic’s hint that Speaker Pelosi may step down after the midterm elections may be a yearn for a radical youth movement. But if it’s one thing her opponents have done with the ruthlessly cunning Pelosi, it’s been to underestimate her at every turn. They just might have to pry the gavel out of her clutching hands.

