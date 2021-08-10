https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/lets-roll-the-tape-glenn-greenwald-spotlights-democrats-and-the-medias-repulsive-handling-of-known-dirtbag-andrew-cuomo-video/

It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch Democrats and the media — with some notable exceptions, of course — turn on Andrew Cuomo, the soon-to-be-ex-New-York-Governor formerly known as the Luv Guv. It’s as if a collective lightbulb went on and they suddenly became aware of the fact that he’s a horrible, disgusting excuse for a human being, which the rest of us have been aware of for some time.

Glenn Greenwald can’t help but be struck by their impressively appalling about-face:

Few things are more repulsive in liberal discourse right now than the Andrew Cuomo saga. They’re all now lamenting that he’s everything they claimed Trump was: as if they just found out. They always knew it, yet they all supported & championed this dynastic heir *for decades*. pic.twitter.com/mrbXyJmJzw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 10, 2021

Like his brother @ChrisCuomo, Andrew Cuomo has a career for only one reason: his dad was Mario Cuomo. He’s always been an authoritarian bully and sleazy scumbag — the kind that comes from life-long entitlement. Yet Clinton put him in his Cabinet and Dems cheered him for years. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 10, 2021

Democrats did not discover a single thing about Andrew Cuomo they haven’t always knows about him — not one thing. All that changed is too much proof finally seeped out to the public and made ongoing support for him unsustainable, so they’re now all pretending to be horrified. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 10, 2021

As many pointed out in reply, the Andrew Cuomo dynamic is extremely similar to Harvey Weinstein: powerful Dems knew for years, like everyone in Hollywood, what Weinstein was. It was only once *the public* found out did it become necessary to feign horror and distance: pic.twitter.com/sod4VXDEW9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 10, 2021

This bit is particularly damning for the media:

How did the liberal sector of the corporate media talk about Andrew Cuomo over the last year — even while everyone knew exactly what he is and always was? Let’s roll the tape, starring @brianstelter, @chrislhayes, @NicolleDWallace, @maddow, @JoyAnnReid (via @newsbusters): pic.twitter.com/WWVBvsnm7J — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 10, 2021

They can plead ignorance on the sexual misconduct stuff if they insist, but there was never any doubt about Andrew Cuomo’s role in the COVID19 deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

Enablers, all of them — Bella Dottore 💫 (@GeenaJagger) August 10, 2021

