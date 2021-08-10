https://www.oann.com/lg-elec-revises-q2-operating-profit-to-878-billion-won-from-1-1-trln-won-to-reflect-provision/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lg-elec-revises-q2-operating-profit-to-878-billion-won-from-1-1-trln-won-to-reflect-provision
FILE PHOTO: A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
August 10, 2021
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday it has revised its second quarter operating profit to 878 billion won ($763.56 million) from a previously announced 1.1 trillion won to reflect provision.
($1 = 1,149.8800 won)
