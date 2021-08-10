https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/10/look-at-these-180s-drew-holden-remembers-when-the-media-said-andrew-cuomo-was-conducting-a-symphony/

First, you knew it would be good — here’s tomorrow’s print edition of the New York Post:

Drew Holden has done threads before on the media’s adoration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but some in the media have turned on him pretty quickly. The Washington Post did an analysis of “Andrew Cuomo’s cringey apology, and Vogue noted that he was (finally) resigning after having printed Chelsea Handler’s love letter to the Luv Gov.

“He’s doling out all sorts of life wisdom … I love this guy.”

“… a reputation for … being controlling.”

“The New York governor has earned heartthrob billing during the coronavirus pandemic” … how enraging that had to be to 1) relatives of those who died in nursing homes and 2) the women he groped.

