https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/09/oregon-governor-drops-reading-writing-and-math-proficiency-standards-for-high-school-graduation-office-says-it-will-help-people-of-color/

This is called ‘the soft bigotry of low expectations‘. Oregon Governor Kate Brown has cancelled the proficiency standards for reading, writing and math from High School graduation requirements.

The governors office says “suspending the reading, writing and math proficiency requirements … will benefit “Oregon’s Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.”

In essence, the students of color are not smart enough to learn reading, writing or math – so they shouldn’t be expected to read, write or understand mathematics.

Kate Brown looks, sounds and acts like a typical left-wing moonbat. It’s hard to imagine a state governor saying the minority students in the state are not smart enough to pass proficiency standards; thereby signaling her extreme racist perspectives- and gaining cheers from her leftist tribe; yet here we are.

OREGON – […] Through a spokesperson, the governor declined again Friday to comment on the law and why she supported suspending the proficiency requirements.

Brown’s decision was not public until recently, because her office did not hold a signing ceremony or issue a press release and the fact that the governor signed the bill was not entered into the legislative database until July 29, a departure from the normal practice of updating the public database the same day a bill is signed.

The Oregonian/OregonLive asked the governor’s office when Brown’s staff notified the Legislature that she had signed the bill. Charles Boyle, the governor’s deputy communications director, said the governor’s staff notified legislative staff the same day the governor signed the bill. (read more)

