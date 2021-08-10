https://www.theblaze.com/news/maskless-rashida-tlaib-seen-wildly-dancing-at-crowded-wedding-reception-after-she-blasts-rand-paul-for-urging-americans-to-resist-cdc-guidelines

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) was captured on video wildly dancing at a jam-packed indoor wedding — and neither she nor any of the other people in the crowd were wearing masks.

According to reports, the wedding took place the same day Tlaib castigated Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for urging Americans to resist against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Fox News report noted that the wedding took place in Michigan’s Wayne County, which is seeing “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

What are the details?

The Instagram video was taken from Bassem Sales, a wedding band in the Dearborn, Michigan, area, and featured Tlaib as she danced and posed for photos with her friends and constituents on Sunday.

The band, according to Fox, tagged the wedding location as being at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the outlet reported.

That same day, Tlaib took Sen. Paul to task over his remarks about resisting any potential lockdowns as a result of the Delta variant.

tweeted, “The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

What did Paul say anyway?

On Sunday, Paul tweeted a now-viral video imploring Americans to resist any future potential lockdowns as a result of the current spike in COVID-19.

“It’s time for us to resist,” he insisted in the video. “They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed — although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed or might ought to keep closed. We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”

He concluded, “I think the tide is turning as more and more people are willing to stand up. I see stories from across the country of parents standing up to the unions and school boards. I see brave moms standing up and saying, ‘My kids need to go back to school in-person.’ I see members of Congress refusing to comply with Petty Tyrant Pelosi. We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not? Not this time. I choose freedom.”









