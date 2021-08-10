https://www.dailywire.com/news/melania-trump-slams-historian-for-posting-misleading-info-about-her-work

The office of former First Lady Melania Trump slammed NBC resident historian Michael Beschloss for posting misleading commentary about her renovations of the Rose Garden at the White House.

In a tweet that went viral over the weekend, Beschloss, a known Trump critic, posted a photo of what appeared to be a bare Rose Garden.

“Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear,” he captioned the post — a clear slam toward the Trump administration, namely the First Lady.

Melania’s office shot back. “[Michael Beschloss] has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy,” the office said via Twitter. “The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses.”

“His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian.”

trump unveiled the newly renovated Rose Garden last August. “Her office said she wanted to make the area more closely resemble the original 1962 design by Rachel Lambert Mellon during the Kennedy administration,” The Hill noted.

Current First Lady Jill Biden in May posted a photo of the Rose Garden, highlighting the fruits of trump’s renovation. The colorful flowers were notably not referenced in the NBC historian’s post.

“Spring is here at the White House!” Biden posted to Twitter.

During her tenure as first lady, Trump stayed relatively quiet despite intense media backlash and left-wing protest. She did, though, send a message to the press with her clothing on a border trip, memorably wearing a jacket that read, “I Really Don’t Care Do you?”

“It’s obvious that I didn’t wear the jacket for the children,” she told ABC News during a rare sit-down interview. “I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. And it was for the people and the left wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them that I don’t care. You could criticize, whatever you want to say, it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

Trump added that the jacket was “kind of a message” “because I see how the media got obsessed about it. … I would prefer that they focus on what I do, on my initiatives, than what I wear.”

Aside from the constant criticism Trump received, the former fashion model was shunned from designers and magazines, a far contrast from the treatment of former First Lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden.

Just recently, Biden scored a Vogue cover — which Trump was never afforded — and deemed a “First Lady for us all.”

The glaring disparity in treatment has not gone unnoticed but conservatives and the select few honest media critics.

