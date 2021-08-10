https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/mike-lindell-cyber-symposium-expert-panel-discusses-election-interference-lindell/

Mike Lindell’s long-awaited Cyber Symposium has begun.

Over the next three days, Mike Lindell says he will release the real 2020 election data which shows that President Trump won.

This event is exclusive to politicians, media, and cyber experts.

A panel of experts joins Lindell for an expose of 2020 election anomalies, China’s monetary influence over our elections, fake news lies, and more from Democrats and globalist elites.

The grand prize for anybody who can prove this information wrong is $5 MILLION.

Mike Lindell is extremely confident that he has the proof.

The Gateway Pundit will provide 24/7 coverage and live updates on this event.

