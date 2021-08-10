https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/mike-lindell-rips-fake-news-justin-baragona-stephen-douglass-lies/

During Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, Mike took a minute to read some fake news headlines and tweets about the event.

Members of the media who may or may not even be here are pushing lies about the event.

They don’t even know which state we’re in.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium August 10-12 — Live At Frank Speech — Starting at 9 AM Central from Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Nor do they care. The media’s only purpose right now is to distract us, distort the truth, and deflect the blame for their treason.

***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com — and get up to 66% off***

Mike Lindell read some content put out by the fake news live to the crowd.

I just think this is disgusting. It just shows you what the media does. This is Justin Baragona, “Mike Lindell is legit upset that some people want to break for lunch at his cyber symposium yelling that he’s going to stay on stage for three days straight. There’s NO breaks. You guys can go eat that’s fine but I ain’t eating I’m staying here for 72 hours!” Do you remember me saying that? Does anyone remember me saying that? The only true thing is I haven’t eaten. Now back to the other guy Stephen Douglas. He writes, There is so much incredible comedy in that one little clip of Lindell’s assistants trying to pull him off of stage to show him something which may or may not have been lunch. The guy said its time for a lunch break. Lindell’s having no part in that! There are no breaks for 72 hours. This is disgusting. Were talking about something for our country and our world and this guy is doing a hit piece. Why would Stephen Douglas do this? Does he not like our country? Is Stephen Douglas a Communist?

These people say this was the most secure election in history, they call us conspiracy theorists, they call efforts to restore election integrity “The Big Lie”! They flat-out lie about live-streamed events that people are watching for themselves, including the Arizona audit.

***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com — and get up to 66% off***

Why should we believe a word they say about anything?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

