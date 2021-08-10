https://www.theepochtimes.com/minnesota-democrat-official-declares-torching-of-police-station-a-genuine-revolutionary-moment_3942209.html

The torching of a police precinct in Minneapolis during the 2020 riots was “a genuine revolutionary moment,” a Democrat official in the city declared in a recent op-ed.

“Like it or not, setting the Third Precinct on fire was a genuine revolutionary moment. An act of pure righteousness to open new worlds of understanding. The people declared themselves ungovernable and unilaterally took their power back. The largest international human rights movement in modern history had begun. The youth of Minneapolis carried all of this,” Devin Hogan, chair of the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, wrote in an op-ed published in Southside Pride.

Fellow Democrats and Republicans are condemning the incendiary remarks.

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin said in an op-ed on Tuesday that he was appalled to read Hogan’s piece.

“I condemn Hogan’s dangerous, violent and inflammatory rhetoric. Let me be clear: these comments reflect the views of one man, Devin Hogan. They do not reflect the views of the Minnesota DFL Party or the Minneapolis DFL Party, and they certainly do not reflect the views of any elected officials in our party with whom I have spoken,” Martin said.

Martin said Democrats are not against law enforcement, though they are working to reform policing and criminal justice in the state.

“Our work to improve our public safety is not even close to finished. However, the ongoing need for change does not justify the use of violence or arson. The burning of the Third Precinct did not bring Minnesota any closer to enacting the reform measures Minnesotans want to see and it was not ‘revolutionary’ or ‘righteous,’ as Hogan claims,” he added.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), whose district includes the Twin Cities, told The Epoch Times in an email, “There is nothing righteous about burning down a police precinct.”

Republicans also reacted strongly to Hogan’s comments, but said they do represent the views of other Democrats.

“Mr. Hogan’s statement that burning Minneapolis’s third precinct was a ‘genuine revolutionary moment’ and an ‘act of our righteousness’ is further demonstration that the Democrats believe destruction is the pathway to change. We are not a nation founded on destruction, hate, and disregard for our laws. We are a nation founded on love, hope, inclusivity, and working together to do better,” Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, said in an emailed statement.

“The MN DFL and its leaders have lost their way with their continued push to defund the police. It’s time to truly put the betterment of our state and communities first,” she added.

Hogan is so far refusing to apologize for the comments, which were focused on the riots that spawned in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd in police custody in the city on Memorial Day in 2020.

He took to Facebook on Monday to offer a statement in response to criticism of his op-ed.

“The truth hurts. Accurately describing reality is not a call to arms. Explaining the conditions of violent repression with the reasons why and how people react to that oppression is not condoning violence,” Hogan wrote.

“Fetishizing decorum over substance is a hallmark of white supremacy. If antiracism offends your sensibilities then please use this moment to examine the role you play in maintaining and upholding these systems. Which side are you on?”

Four people were charged with setting the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct on fire.

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson was sentenced in April to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to arson. Davon De-Andre Turner was sentenced to 36 months in May after pleading guilty. Branden Michael Wolfe was sentenced to 41 months in May after pleading guilty. Bryce Michael Williams was sentenced to 27 months in June after pleading guilty.

“The arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct put lives at risk and contributed to widespread lawlessness in Minneapolis,” acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Anders Folk said after Robinson was sentenced.

