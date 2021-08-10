https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/10/donald-trump-mitch-mcconnell-infrastructure-bill-overrated-man-politics-budget/

Former President Donald Trump ripped Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday before the Senate is set to vote on infrastructure legislation, calling him “the most overrated man in politics.”

Trump released a statement from the Save America PAC before the vote, saying McConnell should have never allowed the bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass the Senate and warning of the $3.5 trillion budget resolution Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released Monday. The budget resolution focuses on addressing climate change, health care, immigration and more.

“Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed. He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow. I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics—now I don’t have to be quiet anymore,” Trump said in the statement.

“He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they’ll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country,” Trump added. (RELATED: ‘He’s A Stupid Person’: Trump Rips McConnell For Not Getting Rid Of The Filibuster)

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed. He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow… pic.twitter.com/iwe1bVVEAT — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 10, 2021

Trump released a statement Sunday night criticizing the bipartisan infrastructure bill as “the beginning of the Green New Deal.” (RELATED: Trump Nukes Infrastructure Bill As ‘The Beginning Of The Green New Deal’)

McConnell said Monday that Republicans will not help Democrats raise the debt ceiling after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asked Congress to pass an increase to the limit. (RELATED: McConnell Says Republicans Won’t Help Democrats Pay For ‘Socialist Shopping List’ In Debt Ceiling Fight)

McConnell gave a floor speech, calling the idea “comedy” and a “monstrosity,” and said Republicans will not take part in helping Democrats to raise the debt limit in order to pass massive spending packages without any input or support from their party.

The Senate is set to vote on the infrastructure bill Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST.

