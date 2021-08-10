http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NH-zUD-2xQ8/

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is evidence that Democrats hold their members accountable while Republicans do not do the same.

Reid said, “With Cuomo’s departure, in two weeks, Kathy Hochul will be the first woman to serve as governor of New York State. She had already been on the record calling Cuomo’s behavior ‘repulsive and unlawful.’

On Cuomo’s defiant speech, Reid said, “He continued to stick his chest out even his resignation speech, attending to discount the report that brought the incredible allegations into the sunlight

She continued, “That said, Cuomo’s announcement and his exit highlights actually a glaring double standard that we have got to discuss. As Republicans who for four years excused Donald Trump tried to join in on the outrage. They even claimed some sort of victory. The truth is that Cuomo’s exit was entirely 100% the product of Democratic pressure. Democrats hold their own to a higher standard of conduct.”

Reid added, “Meanwhile, we still wait for the resignation announcements from alleged teen sex trafficker Matt Gaetz, creepy car guy Madison Cawthorn, and Jim Jordan who allegedly looked the other way as an assistant coach at the sexual predation of a state wrestling coach long before he became an insurrectionist. I’m just saying.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

