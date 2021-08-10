https://noqreport.com/2021/08/10/nancy-pelosi-planning-to-step-aside-as-speaker-the-atlantic-reports/

OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be “stepping down” in the near future, a new report says.

On Tuesday The Atlantic published a story saying that Pelosi would resign as Speaker “in the not-so-distant future.”

“Sometime in the not-so-distant future, probably after next year’s midterm elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce that she’s stepping down,” it said .

“Her top deputies… aspire to her job, but they’re also in their early 80s, and most Democrats in and out of Congress are counting on them to step aside too. Of course, they all have stock responses denying that anyone is ever going anywhere,” The Atlantic said. “But the day is coming.” “Democratic members of Congress won’t talk about any of this publicly, as if Pelosi might suddenly appear and pull their hearts from their chests,” it said. “Pretty much every Democrat in Congress and beyond is confident that Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York will be the next speaker of the House if Democrats manage to hold on to their majority next year.”

