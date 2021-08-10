https://noqreport.com/2021/08/10/nations-listed-by-johns-hopkins-university-as-most-vaccine-compliant-top-the-cdcs-list-for-highest-covid-19-travel-risk-for-americans/

Many countries listed as a high travel risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have enforced vaccine compliance the best according to data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine .

The nations of Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Uruguay, Chile, Bahrain, Mongolia, Israel and Ireland are on the CDC’s list of Level 4 countries for COVID-19 risk. This is despite all of these countries vaccinating well over 50 percent of their population, with countries listed reaching as high as 78.8 percent compliance.

The data compiled by JHU omits Gibraltar, which also appears as a Level 4 country by the CDC. Gibraltar has boasted 99 percent rates of vaccine compliance, the highest of any country in the world, which has corresponded with a recent case spike and a renewal of crippling lockdown policies .

The CDC advises Americans to “avoid travel to these destinations,” adding that “if you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.” Of course, there is no guarantee that a fully-vaccinated traveler would be protected any more than the individuals in those countries where vaccination levels are high but cases continue to spike.

As the vaccines fail to […]