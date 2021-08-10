https://www.dailywire.com/news/next-new-york-governor-says-cuomo-doing-right-thing-by-resigning

Moments after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he would resign, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, the next in the line of succession, said that Cuomo was making the right decision.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” said Hochul, who will soon become the first woman governor of New York. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor. — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 10, 2021

Hochul, 62, has been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor for his last two terms and has stayed out of the national spotlight. After a brief stint in Congress, she was tapped to be Cuomo’s running mate, an effort The New York Times described in 2014 as a “move that completes the Democratic ticket and underscores his courtship of western New York.”

However, she has reportedly not been a member of Cuomo’s inner circle. According to The New York Post, Cuomo’s pandemic memoir on leadership didn’t mention her a single time. And a senior official told recently The New York Times that Hochul and Cuomo have not spoken since February.

Last week, Hochul called Cuomo’s behavior “repulsive ” and “unlawful,” but declined to comment extensively, citing her place in the line of succession. It’s not clear whether they spoke before Cuomo made his announcement. However, The Wall Street Journal previously reported that she was making phone calls in preparation for becoming governor should Cuomo resign.

In the past, Hochul has described herself as an “independent Democrat,” and has taken stances atypical of her party.

Before she became lieutenant governor, Hochul opposed drivers’ licenses for illegal immigrants, and had an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association. However, she later endorsed the New York SAFE Act, a stringent gun-control law, and reversed her stance on driver’s licenses stance, arguing in an op-ed that doing so would make New York a safer place to live for everyone.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

