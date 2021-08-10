https://www.dailywire.com/news/north-korean-defector-called-racist-by-white-liberals-for-reporting-muggers

North Korean defector Yeonmi Park said she was called “racist” by white bystanders when she called authorities to report three black women who mugged her.

Park, 27, discussed the incident and the reaction from liberal bystanders during a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The North Korean defector noted that speaking openly about the mugging has made her an “enemy of the woke,” simply because her muggers were black.

“She claims about 20 people, many who she said were white, accused her of being racist for blaming the women for mugging her,” reported the New York Post:

“They were telling me that the color of their skin doesn’t make them a thief,” Park said. “Calling a black person a thief is racist.” Park claims the woman she was trying to restrain started punching her. “I tried to call the police and they prevented me from calling the police,” Park said. “That’s when I was thinking, “This country lost it”.” She added: “Anybody can become a murderer or a thief, but it just happened to be a black woman.”

If she were still in North Korea, Park said, bystanders would have helped the victim in the mugging, not called her “racist.”

“They’re not going to just, out of nowhere, scream: “You’re a racist’,” she told Rogan.

The Post noted that 29-year-old Lecretia Harris was sentenced to two years in connection with the incident when she pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint as part of a deal with prosecutors.

It’s unclear what happened to the other two muggers involved in the incident. Park suggested during the interview that they slipped through the cracks because of the violent crime wave in the Democrat-run city.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire in June, Park spoke about what she experienced at Columbia University, memorably saying that not even North Korea went to the level of brainwashing she witnessed.

“I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think,” she said. “I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying.”

Park also highlighted examples of anti-Western sentiment and guilt-tripping, The Daily Wire noted.

“I said ‘I love those books.’ I thought it was a good thing,” Park said of classic literature. “Then [a student] said, ‘Did you know those writers had a colonial mindset? They were racists and bigots and are subconsciously brainwashing you.’”

So-called “preferred gender pronouns” were also troubling and confusing to Park.

“English is my third language. I learned it as an adult. I sometimes still say ‘he’ or ‘she’ by mistake and now they are going to ask me to call them ‘they?’ How the heck do I incorporate that into my sentences?” she recalled thinking. “It was chaos. It felt like the regression in civilization.”

“Even North Korea is not this nuts,” Park added. “North Korea was pretty crazy, but not this crazy.”

