Although Carlson is not mentioned specifically by name in the statement, according to The Wall Street Journal, “a person familiar with the matter said the review concerns Mr. Carlson.”

In a statement, the Inspector General said:

The National Security Agency Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced that it is conducting a review related to recent allegations that the NSA improperly targeted the communications of a member of the U.S. news media. The OIG is examining NSA’s compliance with applicable legal authorities and Agency policies and procedures regarding collection, analysis, reporting, and dissemination activities, including unmasking procedures, and whether any such actions were based upon improper considerations. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider other issues that may arise during the review.

Robert P. Storch Inspector General

