The National Security Agency’s inspector general is investigating allegations that the NSA spied on members of the US media.

Axios reported:

The National Security Agency’s inspector general announced Tuesday that it is investigating allegations that the NSA “improperly targeted the communications of a member of the U.S. news media.” Why it matters: Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed in June that a whistleblower had informed him NSA was monitoring his electronic communications “in an attempt to take this show off the air.” The agency issued a statement at the time saying Carlson “has never been an intelligence target.” TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium August 10-12 — Live At Frank Speech — Starting at 9 AM Central from Sioux Falls, South Dakota What they’re saying: “The OIG is examining NSA’s compliance with applicable legal authorities and agency policies and procedures regarding collection, analysis, reporting, and dissemination activities, including unmasking procedures, and whether any such actions were based upon improper considerations,” NSA Inspector General Robert Storch said in a statement.

Back in June, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the NSA of spying on him.

He said the NSA was planning on leaking the information to get his show taken off the air.

Gateway Pundit reported:

Tucker Carlson has revealed that a whistleblower told his show that the National Security Agency is spying on him and plotting to leak information in an effort to have him pulled off the air.

Carlson announced the shocking news on Monday evening’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “The NSA is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off air,” Carlson said, admitting that it is a shocking claim and normally he would be skeptical of it, as it is illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens. However, Carlson explained that the whistleblower even provided details about a story that the show was working on, which someone would only know from looking at his personal texts and emails.

It then came out Tucker Carlson was unmasked by the NSA.

The unmasking came while he was seeking an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

