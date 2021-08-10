https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/nsas-office-of-the-inspector-general-confirms-theyre-conducting-a-review-related-to-tucker-carlsons-allegations-that-the-nsa-spied-on-him/

This past June, Tucker Carlson said that a government whistleblower told him that the NSA was spying on him.

Many in the media quickly suggested that Tucker Carlson was lying or, at the very least, that he’s a conspiracy theorist.

Well, apparently the NSA has changed their mind, because the NSA IG is opening an investigation into Carlson’s claims:

Huh.

As we’ve said before, we have no way of knowing whether or not the NSA or anyone was spying on Tucker Carlson. But the fact that the NSA is looking into the matter at least suggests that they’re open to the possibility that Carlson’s claims could have merit.

But we wouldn’t mind hearing from Drew Holden.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...