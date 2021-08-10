https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/10/oregon-gov-kate-brown-suspends-states-proficiency-standards-for-reading-writing-and-math-in-the-name-of-equity/

There’s a reason the “E” in DEI stands for equity and not equality. Equality in public schools would mean that all students were given an equal opportunity to succeed; equity strives for equal outcomes, even if that means distorting the playing field.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown recently signed a law that suspends the state’s proficiency standards for reading, writing, and math to promote equity in public education.

The Oregonian’s Hillary Borrud reports:

Through a spokesperson, the governor declined again Friday to comment on the law and why she supported suspending the proficiency requirements.

Brown’s decision was not public until recently, because her office did not hold a signing ceremony or issue a press release and the fact that the governor signed the bill was not entered into the legislative database until July 29, a departure from the normal practice of updating the public database the same day a bill is signed.

[Deputy communications director Charles] Boyle said in an emailed statement that suspending the reading, writing and math proficiency requirements while the state develops new graduation standards will benefit “Oregon’s Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.”

Wow, Latino, Latina, and Latinx students. They’ve covered all the bases.

There are plenty of people defending this law in the comments, including this state representative:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...