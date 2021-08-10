https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/outgoing-new-york-gov-andrew-cuomo-swears-he-had-no-idea-that-hed-crossed-any-lines-by-kissing-and-groping-all-those-women-video/

Andrew Cuomo just announced that he’s resigning as New York Governor, effective in 14 days. Guess he figured that since that’s where he was ultimately headed, he might as well go out with guns blazing:

CUOMO: “I do hug and kiss people casually—women and men. I have done it all my life. It’s who I’ve been since I can remember. In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But, I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.” pic.twitter.com/84WWlO5nMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2021

It certainly is.

“I did not realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” Cuomo said, defending his actions. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 10, 2021

He literally harassed the state trooper the DAY AFTER he signed sexual harassment legislation into law. https://t.co/ZwD9mg3n0z — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) August 10, 2021

Hey, we all make mistakes! Except for Andrew Cuomo, of course. He’s not bad, he’s just Italian!

it is not *i* who is creepy. you all became prudes. https://t.co/VuLDYSGxZu — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 10, 2021

Only a prude would have a problem with the way he shows his gratitude:

Andrew Cuomo just said that when someone holds the door for him he often gives them a pat on the stomach. — Matthew Hennessey (@MattHennessey) August 10, 2021

We’d be shocked if he didn’t pat people on the stomach. He’s just so appreciative of kind gestures.

Almost as appreciative as he is of diversity:

Andrew Cuomo says he added women to the State security detail for the sake of diversity — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 10, 2021

Cuomo: Hey, I’m a champion of diversity! — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) August 10, 2021

Andrew Cuomo welcomes women of all colors, shapes, and sizes, both on and off the grope line.

Cuomo is such a POS — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 10, 2021

