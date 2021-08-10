https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/papers-please-armed-police-officers-begin-enforcing-vaccine-passport-rules-in-paris/

From Antony Paone of Reuters, police in Paris have begun enforcing France’s new vaccine passport rules:

“The first checks of #Police started as a preventive measure at #Paris in cafes and restaurants where the #PassSanitaire is mandatory as of today. Verbalization of 135 euros from next week, up to 9,000 euros in the event of a repeat offense.”

Watch for yourself:

France calls it a “health pass”:

Where have we seen this before?

And this is what the “defund the police” Dems want for America?

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...