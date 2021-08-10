https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/papers-please-armed-police-officers-begin-enforcing-vaccine-passport-rules-in-paris/

From Antony Paone of Reuters, police in Paris have begun enforcing France’s new vaccine passport rules:

“The first checks of #Police started as a preventive measure at #Paris in cafes and restaurants where the #PassSanitaire is mandatory as of today. Verbalization of 135 euros from next week, up to 9,000 euros in the event of a repeat offense.”

Watch for yourself:

Les premiers contrôles de #Police ont démarré à titre préventif à #Paris dans les cafés et restaurants où le #PassSanitaire est obligatoire dès aujourd’hui. Verbalisation de 135 euros à partir de la semaine prochaine, jusqu’à 9000 euro en cas de récidive.#Passanitaire #reuters pic.twitter.com/Vvyh75sun3 — Antony Paone (@PaoneAntony) August 9, 2021

France calls it a “health pass”:

A health pass must now be shown in France to eat at a restaurant, drink in a bar, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train, part of a government drive to contain a fourth wave of infections https://t.co/w6gHqfez86 pic.twitter.com/j2VXcG4wM8 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

Where have we seen this before?

Nothing to see here just French police asking to see people’s papers so that they may dine. Not any different than summer of 1940 to summer of 1944 in France https://t.co/TfgdAPXagg — Nomad Nero (@Adventure_Nero) August 9, 2021

And this is what the “defund the police” Dems want for America?

Horror. Watch French police demand to see diners’ papers, ie their vaccine passports. https://t.co/frg760k2Vp — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) August 9, 2021

