This is one of those stories that we’d like to believe was misreported or misinterpreted somehow because it can’t be real. An Atlanta mom says she learned after requesting that her child be placed with a particular teacher that her elementary school had divided students into two black classrooms and six white classrooms, and since her child is black, she’d be placed in a black classroom.

Atlanta mother files federal complaint after learning that students in her child’s school are being segregated by racial categorization by the principal.https://t.co/qKTFmxRzis — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 10, 2021

Niara Savage reports for the Atlanta Black Star:

An Atlanta mom filed a federal complaint against her daughter’s Atlanta elementary school after she learned that the school was separating students on the basis of race. In the discrimination complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, parent Kila Posey claims the principal at Mary Lin Elementary School, a K-5 school in the Atlanta Public Schools system, put a segregation policy in place because she thought it was best for all students. … In a recorded phone call between Posey and an assistant principal, the administrator confirmed that it was the principal’s idea to separate the students.

So this is happening in 2021.

When you’re segregating kids in school in the South, you gotta know you’re on the wrong side of history. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 10, 2021

WSB TV’s segment on the Atlanta school that was segregating kids by “race”: pic.twitter.com/t8syjN0cnN — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 10, 2021

Where would I be placed? — PontificAsian (@PontificAsian) August 10, 2021

In a white classroom, since we all know that Asians are “white-adjacent.”

“Segregation today . . . segregation tomorrow . . . segregation forever.” – Atlanta Schools, 2021 — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) August 10, 2021

I’d be curious to see the differences in what the white and black students were being taught. Also, so were non-black minorities just being thrown in with the white kids or what? — Sosostris (@SunsetBell) August 10, 2021

I really find it interesting that this team of administrators still have jobs. This is not a ‘their hearts were in the right place’ moment gone astray. — Randall Jordan (@TsarVandall) August 10, 2021

One would have thought that the reason doing this is wrong – in the name of anti-racism – is too obvious for debate. — rutheday99 (@rutheday99) August 10, 2021

This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone. Segregation in various forms has been popping up for the last few years around the country. This is just the logical end result of ideologies, stemming from CRT, that require everything be viewed through the lens of skin color. — John Lawrence (@jkreese84) August 10, 2021

“… that’s not one of the Black classes” is a statement I thought died last century but apparently certain current ideologies can awaken the bones of segregation from the grave. — World Anthology 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 🇨🇲 🇸🇪🇨🇭🇲🇱 🇩🇪🇬🇧🇮🇪🇵🇭 (@WorldAnthology) August 10, 2021

Viewing everyone thru the lens of color and rejecting “I don’t see race” points of view has consequences. We are already mentally segregating people on the basis of race, but when it happens physically, there is a lot of hue and cry about it. — Srini (@sriniinpart) August 10, 2021

Inquiring minds want to know – did she just flip a coin to decide where a biracial kid would go? — ZeeBee (@zbeebx) August 10, 2021

Never thought I’d live to see progressives on this side of “separate but equal.” — Johann Brown (@BrownianJohann) August 10, 2021

Our school system has deeper issues than mask wearing. — Wallie Ann (@AnnWallie) August 10, 2021

Yay for her. They’re teaching children to accept being segregated the rest of their lives. — FarOutFab (@FarOutFabDesign) August 10, 2021

So the question is did the black classrooms have black teachers and the white classrooms have white teachers? Because if so it seems like my time machine DOES work! — Notimpressedbyyourlies (@plspriska) August 10, 2021

CRT in action. Divide the kids up by race, privilege, oppressed victim, sexual orientation, and gender identity. — graycies_mom (@GrayciesM) August 10, 2021

