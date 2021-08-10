https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/10/parent-files-lawsuit-after-learning-elementary-school-is-segregating-kids-into-black-and-white-classrooms/

This is one of those stories that we’d like to believe was misreported or misinterpreted somehow because it can’t be real. An Atlanta mom says she learned after requesting that her child be placed with a particular teacher that her elementary school had divided students into two black classrooms and six white classrooms, and since her child is black, she’d be placed in a black classroom.

Niara Savage reports for the Atlanta Black Star:

An Atlanta mom filed a federal complaint against her daughter’s Atlanta elementary school after she learned that the school was separating students on the basis of race.

In the discrimination complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, parent Kila Posey claims the principal at Mary Lin Elementary School, a K-5 school in the Atlanta Public Schools system, put a segregation policy in place because she thought it was best for all students.

In a recorded phone call between Posey and an assistant principal, the administrator confirmed that it was the principal’s idea to separate the students.

So this is happening in 2021.

In a white classroom, since we all know that Asians are “white-adjacent.”

