As Twitchy reported, Janice Dean was celebrating on Twitter Tuesday upon hearing that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was resigning over allegations of sexual misconduct in office. Of course, Dean’s beef with Cuomo was over his policy putting COVID-positive patients in nursing homes, where both of her in-laws died. It’s a bit like getting Al Capone on tax evasion — by all rights, Cuomo should have resigned over the nursing home disaster (and the misreporting of deaths), for which he won an Emmy and a $5 million book deal.

President Biden was asked about Cuomo and said the reason it’s so sad that he’s resigning is that he did a hell of a job on everything from voting rights to infrastructure.

Flashback to Biden calling Cuomo “the gold standard” back when he was still hiding in his Delaware basement:

So sad.

