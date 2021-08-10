https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/10/president-biden-notes-thats-its-so-sad-that-gov-andrew-cuomo-is-resigning-because-he-did-a-hell-of-a-job-on-everything/

As Twitchy reported, Janice Dean was celebrating on Twitter Tuesday upon hearing that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was resigning over allegations of sexual misconduct in office. Of course, Dean’s beef with Cuomo was over his policy putting COVID-positive patients in nursing homes, where both of her in-laws died. It’s a bit like getting Al Capone on tax evasion — by all rights, Cuomo should have resigned over the nursing home disaster (and the misreporting of deaths), for which he won an Emmy and a $5 million book deal.

President Biden was asked about Cuomo and said the reason it’s so sad that he’s resigning is that he did a hell of a job on everything from voting rights to infrastructure.

Biden on Cuomo: “He’s done a hell of a job … on everything from access to voting to infrastructure, to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad.” pic.twitter.com/jytiS0Vh7O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021

Biden says he ‘respects’ Cuomo decision to resign, say disgraced gov did ‘a hell of a job’https://t.co/rdL74dhjk3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2021

“I thought he’s done a hell of a job,” Biden says of Gov. Cuomo’s accomplishments in office (outside of his “personal behavior.”) “That’s why it’s so sad.” — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 10, 2021

Nursing homes. — Gabe Chapman (@GabeChapman11) August 10, 2021

The relatives of the dead nursing home victims would like a word, pops. — JZ (@jzpi) August 10, 2021

The families of all those dead nursing home patients may beg to differ. — SloaneRanger (@SloaneRanger10) August 10, 2021

A hell of a job killing 15,000 people. Lock him up. — Mike Walker (@M_Walker33) August 10, 2021

If reducing the Medicaid load is the metric used, this may be true. — Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) August 10, 2021

The hell part is true. — susan smith (@nalapuck) August 10, 2021

Justice served is ‘sad’ — Marcus Cornelius (@MarcusCorneli13) August 10, 2021

New York is still not counting 11,000 COVID deaths that the CDC counts. That’s more than the total deaths in Alabama. Cuomo claims they didn’t die of COVID. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) August 10, 2021

President Biden saying Cuomo did a ‘hell of a job’ was in sharp contrast with Jen Psaki’s emphasis today on ‘courageous women’ Reminder: Cuomo is under investigation by at least four NY district attorneys for assault. He also faces federal probes for nursing home death coverup https://t.co/Lp787uOgB7 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) August 10, 2021

Flashback to Biden calling Cuomo “the gold standard” back when he was still hiding in his Delaware basement:

Don’t forget that Joe Biden said that Andrew Cuomo was “the gold standard” who has “done one hell of a job.” pic.twitter.com/hk1wxBP6yJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2021

So sad.

