This certainly sounds familiar. President Biden, a day before unilaterally extending the unconstitutional eviction moratorium, said that he was checking with legal scholars to see if it would pass constitutional muster, with the bulk telling him no, it wouldn’t. Gene Sperling, who is responsible for overseeing the implementation of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, said the administration was doubling, tripling, even quadrupling down on looking into its legal options.

Now Biden is “checking” to see if he can mandate masks in schools nationwide. He doesn’t think he can, but he’s checking.

The New York Post reports:

President Biden said Tuesday that his administration is examining whether he can order universal masking in public schools, overriding Republican governors in states like Florida and Texas.

“I don’t believe that I do [have that power], thus far,” Biden told reporters during an event in the East Room of the White House. “We’re checking that.”

Thus far.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold paychecks of administrators and school board members who mandate masks, but Jen Psaki said the Biden administration might step in and pay them:

When has a law ever been passed requiring masks?

Remember, though, that Jen Psaki assured us Biden’s power-grab over evictions was a “temporary, temporary” end-run around the Constitution, so his universal mask mandate will also be temporary until the teachers’ unions declare it safe again to go withough masks.

