This certainly sounds familiar. President Biden, a day before unilaterally extending the unconstitutional eviction moratorium, said that he was checking with legal scholars to see if it would pass constitutional muster, with the bulk telling him no, it wouldn’t. Gene Sperling, who is responsible for overseeing the implementation of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, said the administration was doubling, tripling, even quadrupling down on looking into its legal options.

Now Biden is “checking” to see if he can mandate masks in schools nationwide. He doesn’t think he can, but he’s checking.

Biden ‘checking’ if he has power to order universal masking for school kids https://t.co/eW3VmdBtOb pic.twitter.com/bXX3fXu9VB — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2021

Hint: He doesn’t — bravo021380 (@bravo021380) August 10, 2021

The New York Post reports:

President Biden said Tuesday that his administration is examining whether he can order universal masking in public schools, overriding Republican governors in states like Florida and Texas. “I don’t believe that I do [have that power], thus far,” Biden told reporters during an event in the East Room of the White House. “We’re checking that.”

Thus far.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold paychecks of administrators and school board members who mandate masks, but Jen Psaki said the Biden administration might step in and pay them:

BREAKING: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki says if Ron DeSantis revokes the paychecks of school officials who require masks, the Biden administration may be able to pay them instead. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 10, 2021

When has a law ever been passed requiring masks?

Imagine being dictated by someone who has to be reminded what his name is at least three times a day. — king of Confesssions Keith (@KaConfessor) August 10, 2021

I can answer that for him if he’d like? — Light-Horse Harry Lee (@HenryLeeIII) August 10, 2021

I’ll save him some time—he does not. — AZ Mitchell (@Mitchell_Bay7) August 10, 2021

No ☺️ — thelibertarianlawyer (@libertylawya) August 10, 2021

Just checked the Constitution. Turns out he doesn’t. — David (@BrewSwayne15) August 10, 2021

No chance. Read the Constitution. Jackass. — Chris Castaldo (@Castaldo2016) August 10, 2021

Who is he checking with? All he has to do is read the Constitution. Can he still read? Obviously doubtful. — fergiejenks (@fergiejenks2) August 10, 2021

The answer is no, you twit. — DakineTrades (@DakineTrades) August 10, 2021

Narrator: he doesn’t. — Justin Van Marrum (@JustinMarrum) August 10, 2021

No dice 🎲 — Juan El Pesado (@cryptosporidia) August 10, 2021

He found the power to defy the Supreme Court on the eviction moratorium, what’s he checking for now? He has nothing to lose than just to make up the authority. — Bob (@Bob37922162) August 10, 2021

Great. He’ll decide he doesn’t, tell everyone multiple times he doesn’t, and then do it anyway. — ΩVariant (@dennisclang) August 10, 2021

Does he care if he has legal power? That’s not usually something he cares about. — ChickenWing (@cleaverkim1) August 10, 2021

Biden checking if he can become emperor. — Servo Veritatis (@ServoVeritatis) August 10, 2021

Do people still think Trump was a dictator? — Mary (@GrandmaMaryW) August 10, 2021

But Trump was a total dictator or something… — Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) August 10, 2021

Why does it seem like our Government is always pushing around the edges of legality? That is not how a healthy system runs — Politrips (@Politrips1) August 10, 2021

Remember, though, that Jen Psaki assured us Biden’s power-grab over evictions was a “temporary, temporary” end-run around the Constitution, so his universal mask mandate will also be temporary until the teachers’ unions declare it safe again to go withough masks.

Muh norms: After careful consideration, WaPo analysis finds that Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium extension is ‘illegal, but it’s still worth it’ https://t.co/llQ6kdi4gT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 4, 2021

