https://trendingpolitics.com/a-sign-for-whats-to-come-trump-drops-a-new-maga-hat-design-crugg/

For a person who is “no longer in politics,” former President Donald Trump seems to be pretty involved with the political atmosphere in America considering he still promotes his “America First” and “Make America Great Again” agendas.

The type of rhetoric from Trump doesn’t seem to sound like someone who is out of politics for good. Will he make a comeback?

The most recent development of Trump stamping his place in American politics came earlier this week when he announced that he had “just designed” a new “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat.

JUST IN 🚨 Trump unveils new MAGA hat, says he designed it. pic.twitter.com/dYUA396o7P — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2021

“I just designed our BRAND NEW MAGA Hat and I want YOU to have it,” an email said to supporters of Trump’s Save America PAC. “You’ve always been one of my most LOYAL supporters, so I don’t want you to have just ANY hat… I want YOU to have the MAGA Hat that I personally HAND-SIGNED for YOU.”

“This HAND-SIGNED MAGA Hat is truly one-of-a-kind and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of it than YOU, Friend,” he wrote.

“Our movement isn’t slowing down, in fact, it’s only speeding up,” he added. “That’s why I wanted to design a New HAT for all of our best supporters.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

