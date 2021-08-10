https://www.dailywire.com/news/private-jets-inbound-for-obamas-birthday-party-clogged-marthas-vineyard-airport

Private jets reportedly jammed Martha’s Vineyard Airport over the weekend as politicians and celebrities visited for Barack Obama’s sixtieth birthday party.

The former President’s event drew national attention — especially since leading progressives are presently pushing for the return to higher caution over the COVID-19 Delta variant.

“Democrats are imposing forced vaccine mandates, unscientific masks mandates, and are openly discussing lockdowns, while President Obama gathers with hundreds of maskless liberal elites who flew in on private jets with no vaccine requirement to attend,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told The New York Post.

Local media reported that an influx of private jets led to challenges for Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

“Traffic was very increased, due to the party,” airport manager Geoffrey Freeman told The Vineyard Gazette. “Thankfully it wasn’t the fully-fledged party that it was originally planned as, because it would have put us way beyond our capacity, both for fuel and for parking spacing.”

Freeman added that the airport nearly exhausted its fuel supplies: “We have not run out, as of yet, however, we are running extremely low right now. Just the amount of fuel sales that were done Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we’re pushing it. Our delivery today has already gone into planes.”

Car traffic was likewise problematic — particularly after the party concluded.

“A fleet of taxis were seen driving into the Obama residence to take party staff home, and a handful of SUVs possibly containing stars were also seen departing the shindig,” explained The New York Post. “A local Massachusetts police officer could be heard describing the vehicle situation in the town of 4,500 as a ‘s—t show’ on his radio as the party began to wind down.”

Last week, The Daily Wire reported that the private jet belonging to United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry — who was seen attending Obama’s party — has taken sixteen flights over the last seven months.

According to records obtained by Fox News, the family jet has completed several trips to destinations within Kerry’s home state of Massachusetts — including Martha’s Vineyard.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News that “Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate” and said that Kerry himself was not on any of the flights recorded in 2021.

